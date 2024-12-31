Alabama Barker Hospitalized for Nicotine Withdrawal

Alabama Barker was reportedly hospitalized for nicotine withdrawal after quitting vaping, according to Page Six and TMZ.

Alabama reportedly quit vaping around a month ago and her abrupt stop caused an anxiety attack that landed her in the hospital.

The 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler called 911 during the incident and was taken to a nearby L.A. hospital.

The outlets reported that Alabama was allegedly told by doctors that she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal after not weaning herself off of using vape pens.

She allegedly decided to quit vaping for the sake of her vocal cords as the daughter of the Blink-182 drummer is pursuing a career in music.

Notably, her foray into rap music has triggered a lot of opinions online and even a feud with Bhad Bhabie.

She dropped her first music video for her song "Vogue" on Dec. 13 featuring some of her family members including her brother Landon Barker, Travis and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian.

"Girl you’re from Calabasas drop the act," one person commented on the music video on YouTube.

However, some people showed support for the young star, like one person who wrote, "'But I know I ain’t going BROKE!' makes me laugh every time, she was mad asf at someone."

Alabama's previous dive into the music industry was a stark difference when she released sugary pop songs like "Heartbreaker" in 2018.

She became more of a public figure after her dad started dating Kourtney around the end of 2020 into early 2021.

The pair got engaged in Oct. 2021 and threw multiple weddings including a private ceremony in Santa Barbara and a lavish affair in Italy.

Aside from Alabama, the couple shares a combined seven kids including Kourtney's brood with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.

Meanwhile, Travis shares Atiana de la Hoya, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with Shanna Moakler.

The couple welcomed their first son together, Rocky Thirteen, 1, last year.