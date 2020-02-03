25 Celebrities You Forgot Starred in Music Videos

YouTube

Remember that time Kim Kardashian made out with Pete Wentz? If you don't, well... there's a music video you need to see.

Kim K's appearance in Fall Out Boy's "Thnks fr th Mmrs" video is just one of many oft-forgotten, but iconic, music videos that star our favorite Hollywood celebs.

From Gigi Hadid making her video girl debut with Cody Simpson in 2014, to young Mila Kunis appearing with Aerosmith, you have may have missed out on—or not recognized, at the time—a lot of familiar faces over the years!

Below, check out some of the celebrities who have starred in music videos.

Celebrities You Forgot Starred in Music Videos

Filed Under: Aerosmith, Alex Wolff, Alicia Silverstone, Ashley Graham, Ashley Tisdale, Boys Like Girls, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Courteney Cox, Danny Devito, DNCE, Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Mendes, Fall Out Boy, Gym Class Heroes, James Blunt, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Melissa Joan Hart, Mila Kunis, Mischa Barton, One Direction, Pete Wentz, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Travie McCoy, Will Smith
Categories: Music News, News, Photo Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top