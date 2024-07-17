Why Are Will Smith and Johnny Depp Yachting Together in Italy?

Did you know Will Smith and Johnny Depp are friends?

Apparently, they are, since they were spotted enjoying a yacht trip in Italy ahead of a special concert appearance together.

The actors were pictured on the yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad, who posted a photo with the duo on Tuesday (July 16).

"Great feeling to gather with friends. Thanks my friends for the lovely visit," Saad wrote.

READ MORE: The Next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Will Be a Reboot

The actors are both taking part in Andrea Bocelli's three-day concert with a star-studded lineup, according to People.

The concert is set to take place at the Teatro del Silenzio in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico, Italy.

Bocelli is celebrating 30 years in music with the three-day concert that also features Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara and members of Bocelli's family.

"Today, 30 years later, I can only imagine celebrating my career and my life, its strength, and its wondrous beauty here at Teatro del Silenzio, surrounded by such wonderful artists and friends. I want to thank everyone who helped my childhood dreams come true with an unforgettable concert," Bocelli shared.

A source told the outlet that Depp and Smith are reportedly hanging out together "en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at."

Bocelli said he is "thrilled that Will Smith will join our extraordinary adventure of the Teatro del Silenzio," and that "it makes us proud to be able to host this pyrotechnic artist, acclaimed actor, producer, and musician."

Of Depp, Bocelli said, "A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist's musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere."

The renowned singer has performed with Depp in the past as well.

The show is set to take place on July 17 and July 19 and will also be filmed for a feature film.