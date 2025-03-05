Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Shot at Strip Club: REPORT

Rapper Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend Le Vaughn has reportedly been shot while he was was at a strip club.

According to a report from TMZ, Vaughn was shot in the early morning hours of March 5 when he was inside Sam's Hofbrau in Los Angeles. It is unclear what caused the altercation, but the outlet claims that two groups of men at the club began fighting when shots began to ring out.

The fighting between the groups spilled out into the streets and two people were shot, one of them being Vaughn who was struck in the hand with a bullet. It is unclear who the other person was, but TMZ reports that they were hit in the shoulder.

The suspect in the case managed to evade law enforcement.

Bhad Bhabie and Vaughn's relationship has been tumultuous, marked by allegations of infidelity and abuse. In December 2024, Bregoli accused Vaughn of cheating with Alabama Barker while she was undergoing chemotherapy, Forbes reports. Barker denied these allegations.

The conflict intensified with both artists releasing diss tracks: Bhad Bhabie's "Over Cooked" in January 2025, which included personal attacks, and Barker's "Cry Bhabie" in February 2025, addressing the accusations and her relationship with Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie further escalated the feud with the release of "Ms. Whitman," a diss track accompanied by a provocative music video featuring a Travis Barker lookalike. The video included personal jabs at Alabama and her family, notably her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

The feud has attracted attention from various celebrities, including Kanye West, who clarified that his music was sampled without his involvement in the dispute, Page Six claims. As of reporting, the feud is still ongoing.