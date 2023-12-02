Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant With First Child, Meet Her Boyfriend and Apparent Father of Her Baby

Bhad Bhabie is expecting her first child!

On Friday (Dec. 1) the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper. whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced her pregnancy via Instagram. She posted mirror selfies showing off her growing baby bump. The 20-year-old donned a pair of grey sweat pants and white t-shirt and let the photos speak for themselves, without adding a caption.

It is unknown how far along she is in the pregnancy or the sex of the baby. Just a day before the big reveal, she was photographed having dinner with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, at Porta Via in Beverly Hills.

Fans may know Bregoli from her 2016 Dr. Phil appearance where she spoke the famous catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” She has since become a rapper, social media influencer and OnlyFans creator that was able to make over $50 million in one year on the NSFW platform.

Following a social media hiatus, Bhabie returned to Instagram on Nov. 11 to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday. She posted a photo of the pair sitting courtside at a basketball game where she notably covered her midsection. "Happy birthday baby," the rapper captioned the snapshot.

Who is Bhad Bhabie Dating? Meet Le Vaughn

According to a since-deleted social media post, Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been dating since at least 2021. While this child will be her first baby, this will be Le Vaughn's second child. In July 2023, he dedicated an Instagram post to his young son to wish him a happy birthday.

In April 2023, the pair went under the needle to honor each other with tattoos. TMZ shared photos of their ink, Bhabie had his birthday, "11:11," inscribed in red text in addition to "Le Vaughn," written in red cursive on the left side of her chest. Meanwhile, Le Vaughn tattooed her real first and middle name, "Danielle Marie," in black ink on his neck.