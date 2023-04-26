Bhad Bhabie Reveals Exactly How Much Work She’s Had Done to Body

Bhad Bhabie has been an open book since she shot into fame and she recently opened up about rumors that she's undergone plastic surgery.

On Tuesday (April 25), Bhad Bhabie was a guest on the High Low With Emrata podcast, on which she spoke about her introduction to the world on Dr. Phil years ago, her highly profitable OnlyFans account and speculation about how much work she's had done on her body in the past.

"I had two rounds of [silicone] a-- shots when I was 16 that did nothing," Bhad Bhabie admitted.

"I didn't start getting any kind of shape to my body until I started gaining weight," she added. "I gained, like, 25 pounds in, like, two weeks. It just happened. I don't know how it happened. I've never gotten my boobs done. I've had lip filler."

Back in 2019, Bhad Bhabie also dropped $40,000 on new veneers.

Bhad Bhabie has had to respond to backlash over her new looks on multiple occasions. Last November, she was accused of Blackfishing after posting a selfie on Instagram.

"Don't ever ask me again why I don't be on IG," she reacted to her detractors. "I don't make no money on here. I don't need to be on here. I do it for my fans but y'all take it too far every time. It's honestly sad and weird."

Bhad Bhabie recently celebrated her 20th birthday. A viral video from the party shows the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper giving her mother a lap dance.

Listen to Bhad Bhabie's Entire Interview on the High Low With EmRata Podcast Below