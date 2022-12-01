Aubrey O’Day Says Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie Have No Talent: ‘Everybody Thinks They’re a Star’

Aubrey O’Day isn't holding anything back when it comes to her thoughts on the talent — or rather, in her words, lack thereof — in the the music industry today. Speaking to SiriusXM, the former Danity Kane member put both viral Dr. Phil phenom Bhad Bhabie and TikTok star Addison Rae on blast for having record deals.

"Beyonce can release a genius album, and the two biggest artists that have huge record deals are Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie," O'Day complained, butchering the latter's name before calling her the "cash me outside girl."

"OK, let's stop pretending they have talent, please," O'Day continued, before taking aim at Rae, who rose to fame on TikTok with her viral dances.

"I don't know the dances that she did on TikTok, I'm sure they were very impressive. Um, maybe she should go with Gil [Duldulao] and learn Janet Jackson's choreography like we had to. Or stand in front of Diddy, Jay-Z or LA Reid and sing and prove yourself every day like I had to," O'Day said, referencing the challenges she and Danity Kane faced during their auditions and training for MTV's Making the Band in 2005.

O'Day claimed that now that the "gatekeepers" of the music industry are "gone," "everybody thinks they're a star, everybody can be a star."

"You can fart the national anthem on TikTok and you're more famous than me, you're more relevant than me, you have bigger numbers than me. Congratulations. But the old school people that really had to fight through the gatekeepers every step of the way, there's a good group of us that have a little chip on our shoulder about how things have transitioned," the singer continued.

Watch part of Aubrey O'Day's SiriusXM interview below:

Formed by Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, in 2005, girl group Danity Kane was originally composed of members O'Day, Aundrea Fimbres, D. Woods, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard.

The R&B-pop group had two Top 10 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: 2006's "Show Stopper," which peaked at No. 8, and 2008's "Damaged," which peaked at No. 10.

As of 2020, the remaining members of the group have been on an indefinite hiatus.