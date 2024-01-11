See Bhad Bhabie’s First Acting Role in ‘Drugstore June’ Movie

Bhad Bhabie is making her film debut in the upcoming movie Drugstore June.

Bhad Bhabie Lands Debut Movie Role

On Wednesday (Jan. 10), production company Shout! Studios released the trailer for their forthcoming film Drugstore June. The comedy film stars actress Esther Povitsky as June, a quirky young woman who tries to solve the robbery of a pharmacy in her hometown. Making a cameo in the flick is Bhad Bhabie, who plays the role of an employee at a smoke shop the main character visits in the film.

In the trailer, which can be seen below, June visits Bhad Bhabie's place of employment to inquire about information of the robbery from Bhad Bhabie and her coworkers. The film is listed as "coming soon." Bobby Lee, Beverly D'Angelo, Haley Joel Osment and more star in the movie.

Bhad Bhabie Announces Pregnancy

The movie role reveal comes on the heels of Bhad Bhabie confirming she is pregnant with her first child. Last month, pregnancy rumors started after the rhymer was spotted in baggy attire that was appearing to conceal a baby bump. A short time later, she shared photos of her pregnant belly on social media. She did not specify how far along she is in her pregnancy or what she is having.

Read More: 25 Stories Behind How Rappers Got Their Artist Names

See Bhad Bhabie make her film acting debut in the trailer for Drugstore June below

Watch the Drugstore June Trailer