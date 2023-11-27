Iggy Azalea Allegedly Made Nearly $50 Million on OnlyFans, Is This True?

According to unconfirmed reports, Iggy Azalea allegedly made nearly $50 million on OnlyFans. But is this true?

Unverified reports on social media claim that Iggy Azalea has earned a massive $48 million on OnlyFans, surpassing superstars like Cardi B and Tyga, who have previously been the platform's top-earning celebrities. Many blogs are citing a sex toy website with the information, but there's no official confirmation on the Aussie's earnings as of yet.

According to a Sept. 9 report by Narcity, a Toronto-based lifestyle website, which cited the same-sex toy website as well, Iggy raked in $48 million at $25 per month. Cardi B is right up there with $45 million at $5 a month, followed by Blac Chyna with $35 million at $20 a month.

Other artists on the platform include Tyga, who earned $20 million at a rate of $20 per month, and Chris Brown, who earned $15 million at the same rate. Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie revealed that she raked in $38.6 million in 2021 on OnlyFans and showed off her receipts to prove it.

When Did Iggy Azalea Launch Her OnlyFans?

Iggy Azalea debuted her OnlyFans account in January of 2023 with a sensual promotional video. In the clip, the Aussie rapper is strutting around a dimly lit room in a bikini while house music plays in the background. She captures the footage with a handheld camera while sensually touching herself.

In a message, Iggy said that her OF page will feature photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch and adult material that she describes as "hot as hell."

The next day, unsubstantiated reports claimed that Iggy had made $307,000 in the first 24 hours of her OF launch. However, the "Fancy" rapper quickly dismissed the reports as "cap" and set the record straight.

"Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air," Iggy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, without divulging her actual earnings.

In the end, several rappers are making a killing on OnlyFans.

