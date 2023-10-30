Relationships can be hard in private, let alone in the public eye. Celebrities are often subject to their otherwise personal relationships getting blasted in the headlines and picked apart on social media.

This year saw many longtime relationships end — relationships many believed were "endgame."

Take, for example, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who were together for six years before quietly splitting up earlier this year; or Hugh Jackman and his former wife Deborra-Lee Furness, who got married in the mid-'90s before announcing their shocking split in a joint statement this year.

READ MORE: Former Celebrity Couples Whose Breakups Broke Our Hearts

While some stars split with joint statements, other celebrity couples were rocked by scandals and tabloid drama, such as Ariana Grande and ex-husband Dalton Gomez, or Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

Need to catch up on the breakups, divorces and relationship scandals of 2023? We've got you covered.