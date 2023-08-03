She was a comedian, actress, writer, TV host and one heck of an interior designer.

The Manhattan condo Joan Rivers called home for nearly 25 years is back on the market for the second time since her death in 2014.

According the Realtor.com, Rivers had a hand in restoring the more than 5,000 square feet of living space which overlooks Central Park.

If you checkout the photos below and think "that doesn't look cheap," you'd be 100 percent correct.

The home is currently on the market for $35.4 million. It last was up for sale in 2015 for $28 million.

In all, the three-story condo has a five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private elevator and multiple sitting areas where you can chill or gossip like Joan.

The home, which was built in 1903, is located in a building known as The Spencer. Realtor.com says living at the location comes with various "luxuries" as long as residents pay a $16,812 monthly fee.

Really, though, what's a few more bucks when you're shelling out $34.5 million for this place?

INSIDE: Stunning Home Formerly Owned By Joan Rivers Is All Class And On The Market The Manhattan condo Joan Rivers called home for nearly 25 years is back on the market for the second time since her death in 2014. In all, the three-story condo has a five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private elevator and multiple sitting areas where you can chill or gossip like Joan.

Inside Jim Carrey's $26.5 Million Brentwood Mansion Take a look inside Jim Carrey's Brentwood estate up for sale.