Oprah Says Queen’s Death Could Be ‘Opportunity for Peacemaking’ Between Harry, Meghan and Royal Family

In a new interview with Extra, Oprah Winfrey revisited her headline-making March 2021 conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Specifically, she expressed hope that the queen's death could act as a springboard for reconciliation between Harry, Meghan and the royal family.

While reflecting on the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah was asked about the future of the estranged relationship between the royals, Harry and Meghan. The latter are currently in the U.K. mourning the death of the queen alongside the rest of the royal family.

"Is there a hope out there [that], in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?" the interviewer asked Oprah.

"I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that," Oprah replied.

Oprah's words come following speculation about why Meghan didn't visit Queen Elizabeth II alongside Harry on the day the queen died (Sept. 8).

Both Prince William and Prince Harry visited the queen solo. Meghan's absence was reportedly due to a “change of plans," per a spokesperson for the couple. Kate Middleton also stayed back in London.

Despite rumors of continued strain, King Charles did briefly address Harry and Meghan during his first official speech as king.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

Speaking to Oprah last year, Harry and Meghan made shocking revelations about their lives in the palace and explained why they left their official royal duties behind.

One of the most shocking bombshells was about the couple's son, Archie.

"In those months when I was pregnant ... we had in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,'" Meghan told Oprah, adding there were also "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born."

Meghan's mental health also suffered during her time in the U.K., partly due to the harsh British tabloids.

At the time, Harry revealed his father had "stopped taking my calls."