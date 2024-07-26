J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for Her Rebuke to His ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment

Oh, here we go. Controversial Republican Vice Presidential nominee, J.D. Vance, is going after beloved actress Jennifer Aniston. This after he went after women in general, especially women who don't have children and that includes step-moms who never gave birth.

To set the stage, an interview from 2021 has resurfaced where Donald Trump's running mate made an unbelievably bizarre comment during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

According to a PopCrush article, Vance called women with children "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" with "no direct stake" in the country. He includes Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris who is a step mom.

So they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact. If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it. [People] who go home at night and see the face of a smiling kid, whatever their profession, I think they’re happier, I think they’re healthier, and they’re going to be better prepared to actually lead this country.

Unless you completely avoid social media platforms, and for the most part, media in general, then you know that that disgustingly misogynistic comment caused a hail storm of reactions.

From Oprah to Taylor Swift as well as Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston herself, all being high profile women who have cats but do not have children, it's clear to see why Trump's running mate's comment has caused outrage, not just with everyday women across the country, but men alike who support and love the women in their lives.

Vance has received widespread criticism so much so, that even Jennifer Aniston made a rare, politically-driven comment according to PopCrush.

I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.

Well, Vance has replied according to Meidas News calling Jennifer "disgusting" on a Fox News interview. He also double downed on his belief while apologizing to cats yet saying he stands by his comment about women who have never given birth.

You have Hollywood celebrities saying, 'Oh well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?' Well, first of all, that's disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old and second of all if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would do everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.

#ChildlessCatLadies has blown up the internet with comments and memes from moms, women who aren't mothers, as well as men and women from boomers to generation Z emphasizing how repulsed they are.

Now he's not only attacked Taylor Swift but Jennifer Aniston who has shared her personal struggle trying to have children with IVF.

The Friends star as well as having countless hit movies has fans ranging from Gen Z to Boomers with some 45 million followers on Instagram. (Taylor has 283 million).

I've seen and read SO MUCH and just, WOW, women and men uniting, including the Swifties, over their disgust at Vance's several comments.

Being a women who doesn't have any children, an aunt and friend of many couples who used IVF, while also having a beautifully strong, wonderful tribe of women (and men) in my friendship circle both with and without children as single and married, I'm here for it, supporting the outrage at Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz