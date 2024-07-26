Watch the ‘Friends Reunited’ Trailer Called ‘The One With Chandler’s Funeral’

The devastation of Matthew Perry's death continues to ripple through the Friends world.

As you know, especially if you're a big fan of the award-winning NBC show that brought us the dysfunctional, lovable fun of young 20 to 30 somethings over 10 seasons from 1994-2004, the sitcom is in syndication on several television stations and streaming services. If you want to watch the series, or just catch an episode because comfort television, then Friends is a popular go-to.

The character of Chandler Bing, flawlessly played by Matthew, is one of televisions most beloved characters. He's goofy, sarcastic, affable and we can't help but smile and connect every time we see him.

Now there's a Friends reunion trailer circulating quietly called "Friends Reunited - Full Trailer (2025 'The One With Chandler's Funeral' and here it is featuring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

Jennifer's character, Rachel, wants to get the friends together to help Monica with her grieving and appears they haven't seen each other as much since life takes over.

PS: Get the tissues ready before you watch this 1:52 video.

According to the Screen Culture YouTube channel, this concept trailer is just that, a creation and hope for 2025. As you saw, the trailer goes so far as to be shopping it to Max, formerly known as HBO Max. It even says "Take a look at our 'Full Trailer' concept for Friends Reunited Movie 'The One With Chandler's Funeral' (2025).

Most of us love seeing our favorite shows materialize again years into the future in that "here's what the characters are doing now" movie.

Are you up for it or not? Whether you want Friends to stay frozen in time or not, we'd all watch it, even if 2025 is still too soon for some.

