RIP One Year Later: Should This Too-Close-To-Home Matthew Perry Scene in ‘Friends” Be Pulled?

It was a funny scene when we all watched it some 20 years ago when Monica joked about Chander dying by drowning. Now, it feels quite eerie and uncomfortable. I posted it below.

According to the MSN website, superfans immediately noticed or remembered the scene from season seven, episode five, that inadvertently foreshadowed Matthew Perry's death.

It's "The One With the Engagement Picture."

We all remember this absolutely hilarious episode where Chandler and Courteney Cox's character, Monica, are having professional engagement photos taken for their wedding announcement.

While Monica is smiling naturally and beautifully, Chandler struggles to find his genuine smile.

This, of course, drives Monica nuts.

After numerous failed photos of Chandler looking normal and natural, Monica says something eerie, given Matthew's passing.

What is the matter with your face? Like, this picture is supposed to say Geller and Bing to be married. Not local woman saves drowning moron.

While we fans are laughing because we're supposed to, Monica scolds the photographer for laughing as she sticks up for Chandler. Adding to the now troubling scene with another line about drowning.

Hey don’t laugh at him! He’s my drowning moron.

Fans were mixed back then.

"Could this scene BE anymore eerie?" "Nah they gotta cut this scene out now." "This scene will never be watched in the same way again at least I can’t."

"Everyone saying delete this scene was too young or not even born when this scene happened so let the show stay how it was intended!" "I think he would like it, he had the best sense of humor."

What do you think a year later?

