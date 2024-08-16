Matthew Perry’s Doctors ‘Abused Their Position of Trust’

Matthew Perry's doctors have been accused of abusing their "position of trust."

The Friends actor died in October 2023, age 54, from the acute effects of ketamine, and five defendants have now been charged with offenses related to the his death.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: "Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials.

"Every day, the DEA works tirelessly with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and to hold accountable those that distribute deadly and dangerous drugs, whether they are local drug traffickers or doctors who violate their sworn oath to care for patients."

Jasveen Sangha has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Sangha, who is known as The Ketamine Queen, is also facing one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Dr. Salvador Plascencia has been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Iwamasa, the actor's live-in personal assistant, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, while Mark Chavez, another doctor, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Erik Fleming has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming and Iwamasa are potentially facing 15 to 25 years in prison, and Chavez faces up to a decade in prison.

Sangha, meanwhile, could face a possible life sentence.