Several Individuals Charged in Connection to Actor Matthew Perry’s Overdose Death

UPDATE (1:00PM ET): NBC now reports that a drug dealer has been arrested in connection to the death of Matthew Perry. The outlet says that Jasveen Sangha, a North Hollywood resident, who sold the drug that killed Perry, provided ketamine to the actor's assistant.

Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, allegedly injected the drug into the actor on the day of his death. The syringe was provided by Salvador Plasencia, a doctor that had previously provided Perry with the drug in the past.

The indictment shares a list of co-conspirators, however, the only ones arrested are Sangha and Plasencia. Iwamasa has already pleaded guilty to charges, so has another person. A third person has agreed to plead guilty.

The family of Perry's stepfather has since released a statement about the event.

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course," the statement read.

ORIGINAL STORY (11:00AM ET): According to a new report, the investigation into Friends actor Matthew Perry's death has now concluded with one man arrested.

NBC reports that a person in Southern California was arrested in connection with Perry’s accidental overdose. However, TMZ and ABC are reporting that there have been multiple arrests made in connection with the actor's death.

Charges for the arrests have not been announced at this time, however, they are expected to be announced later today in a briefing with the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and the DEA administrator.

READ MORE: 'Multiple People' Could Be Charged in Matthew Perry's Death

The investigation into the death of Perry began in May with multiple law enforcement offices leading the charge. Detectives on the case were tracing how Perry was able to get the lethal amount of ketamine that was found in his body upon his passing.

Perry's body was found by his assistant after the actor had drowned in his hot tub on Oct. 28. An autopsy was conducted and it was discovered that he had a lethal dose of ketamine made him have cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that after his passing, Perry's friends confirmed that he was doing ketamine therapy at the time of his passing. It is worth noting that the friends revealed that the most recent session before his passing was a week and a half prior to his passing.

There were no other drugs found in his system at the time of his death.

The news of charges comes after a report came last week that said that charges were expected to be announced very soon in connection with his death.