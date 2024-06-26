‘Multiple People’ Could Be Charged in Matthew Perry’s Death

Law enforcement officials are nearing the end of an investigation into the death of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

According to People, a source claimed that the investigation is "nearing its conclusion" and that "multiple people" should be charged in the case.

Once the investigation is completed, the U.S. Attorney's Office will make the decision on whether or not charges will be pressed in the case.

The outlet reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office said they had "no comment" on the situation.

When Perry passed away in Oct. 2023, his death was originally ruled "accidental."

His autopsy report showed that he died from the effects of ketamine, along with other contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.

Though the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner closed its investigation into Perry's death in Dec. 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department opened its own investigation into the actor's overdose death after the autopsy report was released.

The LAPD was reportedly working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. postal inspectors in May to discern where Perry obtained the ketamine.

Though Perry struggled with addiction for many years, he was last known to be sober before his death and was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time.

Per the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, ketamine infusion therapy is often used as a treatment for various mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and more.

"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did," Perry told People in 2022 of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.