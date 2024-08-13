Eerie ‘Friends’ Scene Inadvertently Foreshadows Matthew Perry’s Death

Whoa!

It's a most "eerie" scene because it jokes about the death of Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, but in a way too-close-to-home.

According to the MSN website, superfans immediately noticed or remembered the season seven, episode five scene that inadvertently foreshadowed Matthew Perry's death.

It's "The One With the Engagement Picture."

We all remember this absolutely hilarious episode where Chandler and Courteney Cox's character, Monica, are having professional engagement photos taken for their wedding announcement.

While Monica is smiling naturally and beautifully, Chandler struggles to find his genuine smile.

This of course drives Monica nuts.

YouTube YouTube loading...

In that scene, after numerous, failed photos of Chandler looking normal and natural, what Monica says is so earie given the passing of Matthew.

What is the matter with your face? Like, this picture is supposed to say Geller and Bing to be married. Not local woman saves drowning moron.

While we fans are laughing because we're supposed to, Monica scolds the photographer for laughing as she sticks up for Chandler. Adding to the now troubling scene with another line about drowning.

Hey don’t laugh at him! He’s my drowning moron.

READ ON: Watch the 'Friends Reunited' Trailer Called 'The One With Chandler's Funeral'

Fans are mixed.

"Could this scene BE anymore eerie?" "Nah they gotta cut this scene out now." "This scene will never be watched in the same way again at least I can’t."

"Everyone saying delete this scene was too young or not even born when this scene happened so let the show stay how it was intended!" "I think he would like it, he had the best sense of humor."

What do you think?