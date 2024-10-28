Jennifer Aniston Shares Understated, Heartbreaking Tribute to Matthew Perry on Anniversary of His Death

Jennifer Aniston is remembering Matthew Perry on the one year anniversary of his sudden death in Oct. 2023.

On Monday (Oct. 28), the actress shared a carousel of throwback photos on Instagram to honor Perry and captioned the post, "1 year," with heart, bandage and dove emojis.

She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation in the post, which was created by Perry's family to help others struggling with addiction.

Aniston's post included a sweet photo of Perry kissing her on the forehead, as well as a snap of the cast of Friends in a huddle.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry's Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out

Perry died last year at age 54 at his L.A. home from the acute effects of ketamine, as revealed by his autopsy report.

In Nov. 2023, Aniston shared a lengthy tribute to Perry on Instagram.

"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," she wrote.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" she said.

In addition, Aniston and the other stars of Friends – including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – have given public support to the Matthew Perry Foundation in the year since the actor's death.

"Please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love," Aniston shared on her Instagram Story on Nov. 28, 2023, per People.

An investigation into Perry's death was opened in May 2024 and five people were charged in the case in August.

Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and TV director Erik Fleming were among those indicted, plus two doctors and a drug dealer.

Fleming and Iwamasa pled guilty to the charges in early August.