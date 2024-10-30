RIP One Year Later: ‘Friends Reunited’ Trailer Called ‘The One With Chandler’s Funeral’

The devastation of Matthew Perry's death continues to ripple through the Friends world on this one-year anniversary.

The award-winning NBC show Friends brought us the dysfunctional, lovable fun of young New Yorkers from their 20s into their 30s over 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom is in syndication on several television stations and streaming services. If you want to watch the series or just catch an episode, Friends is a popular go-to comfort TV show.

Matthew flawlessly plays Chandler Bing, one of television's most beloved characters. He's goofy, sarcastic, and affable, and we can't help but smile and connect every time we see him.

Now, there's an unofficial, impeccable-quality fan-made Friends reunion trailer circulating quietly called "Friends Reunited—Full Trailer (2025 'The One With Chandler's Funeral')," featuring clips and AI footage of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

Jennifer's character, Rachel, wants to get the friends together to help Monica with her grieving, and it appears they haven't seen each other as much as they used to as life took them in different directions since the end of the series.

PS: Get the tissues ready before you watch this 1:52 video.

According to the Screen Culture YouTube channel, this concept trailer is just that: a conceptual creation and hope for 2025. As you saw, the fan-made trailer goes so far as to be shopping it to Max, formerly known as HBO Max. It even says, "Take a look at our 'Full Trailer' concept for Friends Reunited Movie 'The One With Chandler's Funeral' (2025)."

Most of us love seeing our favorite shows materialize again years into the future in that "here's what the characters are doing now" movie.

Are you up for it? Whether you want Friends to stay frozen in time or not, we'd all watch it, even if 2025 is still too soon for some.

