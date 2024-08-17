Matthew Perry’s Stepdad, ‘Dateline NBC’ Keith Morrison, Speaks Out After Arrests

The troubling truth that's emerged from Matthew Perry's death took most of us aback.

According to the Daily Mail UK, a conspiracy to allegedly make money off Matthew's history of addiction seems to have emerged. One piece of proof includes texts from one of the arrested doctors.

"I wonder how much this moron will pay" and “Lets find out."

As you may be aware, the nearly year-long investigation into Matthew's ketamine overdose causing him to then drown in his hot tub at his Los Angeles area home, led to five arrests.

Those arrested were allegedly charging Matthew $2,000 for a $12 vial of ketamine.

According to AP News, these five preyed on Matthew's history of addiction getting and giving him dangerous amounts of the powerful anesthetic. His live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, allegedly gave Matthew several injections on the day he died.

Keith Morrison, a beloved, well-known correspondent with Dateline NBC since 1995, married Matthew's mom, Suzanne Perry Langford in 1981. According to the Daily Mail, Keith hopes those arrested as well as all unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs get the message.

We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death.

According to Forbes Magazine, the five arrested and charged with allegedly supplying 54-year-old Matthew with ketamine are his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, a friend of his, Erik Fleming, two physicians, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, known to customers as the “Ketamine Queen."

Matthew was receiving low, non-lethal, ketamine-infused therapy from his regular doctor every other day at the most. His last known infusion came a week and a half prior to his October, 2023 death.

