New Photos Show Inside of Home Matthew Perry Purchased Just Before Death

A new real estate listing is giving an inside look at a home purchased by actor Matthew Perry just months before his untimely death.

It was reported late last week that a Hollywood Hills home briefly owned by Perry was about to be put on the market. The late Friends actor reportedly purchased the home three months before his death on Oct. 28, but had never moved in.

A toxicology report revealed Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine" when he was found in his home in Pacific Palisades.

Realtor.com has released photos from the alleged property that is currently being sold for $5.1 million.

An image search for photos from the Realtor.com article turned up a listing from Coldwell Banker Realty for what appears to be the same home. The sleek three-bedroom property has been renovated to include a cozy screening room, double-sided fireplace and a pool just steps away from living area.

"This beautiful oasis boasting sex appeal and sophistication is remarkably private and serene yet situated moments from the best of Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills," the listing says.

Here is an inside look at the home Matthew Perry purchased but unfortunately never got a chance to enjoy.

