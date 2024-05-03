Matthew Perry’s Mansion for Sale at $5 Million

Matthew Perry’s empty mansion he bought three months before his death is on sale for $5 million.

The Friends actor, who died at 54 on Oct. 28, 2023, after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, bought the home in L.A. but never got to enjoy the luxury property.

DailyMail.com reports the Hollywood Hills pad located at 1479 Rising Glen Road boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms over a massive 2,566 square feet, on a 9,622-square-foot lot.

Matthew is said to have closed the sale for $4,995,000 for the fully-furnished house on May 31 last year.

The Mail reports: “The stunning home perches in the hills above the iconic Sunset Strip and boasts a classic look, with walls of glass surrounding a sun-filled patio at the center of the property.

“From the street, the house offers privacy with surrounding gates and a large driveway leading to a double-car garage.”

Matthew never got to enjoy the home before he was killed by the “acute effects of ketamine."

In 2020, he sold his Malibu beach house for $12.95 million and bought the $5 million ranch-style property where he died in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A.

The mansion currently on sale also features a swimming pool, fire-pit and a south-facing deck, with each bedroom fitted out with an en-suite bathroom.

Listing agents Greg Holcomb and Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman declined to comment, according to The Daily Mail.

Along with the fortune he made from playing Chandler Bing in Friends Matthew racked up a property portfolio worth millions.

He sold his properties for a total of $35 million over the last years and had been replacing them with more modest homes, but is said to have died with a net worth of $120 million.