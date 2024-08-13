Is the Fountain of Youth ‘Salmon Sperm Facial’ Really Sperm?

While you may be picturing yourself dipping your hand into some kind of salmon sperm concoction, rubbing it on your face, waiting 20 minutes, then wiping it off, this is not the case.

It's not even a creamy facial you get at the spa while relaxing with cucumbers over your eyes, warm steam misting your face, and soft music.

Let's be honest, salmon is a nutritional powerhouse in the superfood category with beyond incredible benefits for your body inside and out but really? Sperm?

According to the Glowday website, polynucleotide treatments or salmon sperm facials are actually quick injectables into your face. Think non-surgical treatments like wrinkle-fillers.

This particular one gives your skin a powerful antioxidant boost as well as hydration, dewiness, plumpness, and smoothness but that's just the beginning.

Glowing human DNA is being modified by syringe injection on dark background. Illustration of the concept of genetic engineering and gene therapy Getty Images loading...

These injections also ramp up elasticity while repairing tissue. These polynucleotides, according to Harper's Bazaar are bio-stimulators of stretchy molecules made from fragments of salmon which mirror human DNA.

The purpose of injecting the product is to stimulate our own cells to produce some of the things that we lose with ageing. “Polynucleotides boost collagen and elastin by up-regulating the fibroblast cells, as well as improving tissue regeneration and restoring skin tone and elasticity.

Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are fans, according to Vogue, and will set you back $500 per session.

If injecting salmon sperm into your face gives you the heebie jeebies, according to the Salon website, the fishy ingredient is extracted from the sperm cells of chum salmon or salmon trout.

This means it's derived from sperm versus literally being sperm from salmon, sitting in a tiny needle, and injected.

