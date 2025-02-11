Donald Trump’s Scathing One-Word Answer When Asked if He Views J.D. Vance as His Successor

President Donald Trump didn't mince words about his thoughts on Vice President J.D. Vance as his presidential successor.

On Monday (Feb. 10), the controversial president joined Bret Baier on Fox News’ Special Report where he said it's "too early" to endorse his vice president in the next presidential election, set to take place on Nov. 7, 2028.

When Baier asked Trump if he sees Vance as the 2028 Republican nominee, Trump bluntly quipped, "No."

"But he's very capable. I mean, I don't think that it, you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We’re just starting," Trump added.

Baier pushed Trump on the issue, pointing out that "by the time you get to the midterms, he's going to be looking for an endorsement."

"Yeah, a lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency. We've done so much, so fast. And we really had to cause they have really, what they've done to our country is so sad. It's so sad. We're going to be bigger, better and stronger than ever before," Trump replied.

The president's comments follow fellow Republican Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles's outrageous January 2025 amendment proposal to enable Trump to run for a third term in the White House in 2028.

According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once."