Jennifer Aniston Criticizes J.D. Vance for ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Remark in Resurfaced Interview

Jennifer Aniston is slamming Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, over comments he made in a resurfaced interview.

The interview was from 2021 and it was from an interview Vance did with Tucker Carlson for Fox News. In the interview, Vance said that the United States is being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made."

"So they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact. If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?" he furthered in the interview.

Vance continued his statement by saying that people "who go home at night and see the face of a smiling kid, whatever their profession, I think they’re happier, I think they’re healthier, and they’re going to be better prepared to actually lead this country."

Aniston caught wind of the interview and shared it to her Instagram Stories on July 24 and slammed Vance in the caption.

"I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States," she began.

"All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too," Aniston concluded.

Vance was selected to be the running mate to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The pair are currently facing off against Vice President Kamala Harris.