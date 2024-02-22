Fans Are Pranking Each Other With This Fake Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce

Another fake Taylor Swift is going around social media with lyrics about her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The fake song is making waves on TikTok and fans have been pranking others by saying that the song is real, but it is all in good fun.

In one video, a person shares that they told their friend that the fake song is real and that it is leaked from Swift's new album. The person in the clip looks skeptical before shaking her head at the end of the clip.

A separate video showed a similar reaction, except this time around the person in the clip looked shocked when they heard the ending lyrics.

Check out more videos below:

The fake song includes lyrics that releases to Swift's relationship with Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"So happy that my Travvy made it to the big game / One step closer to Kelce being my last name," the lyrics go.

This is not the first time that a fake Swift song has made its rounds on the internet. In October of last year, a fake breakup song emerged.

"You stole my heart, you intercepted it / Now you’re gone, have to accept it / Did I meet your mom too soon? / Or did I do what I always do? / Yeah, we made it to the 50, and then you kissed me / We made it to the 40, a new love story," Swift's AI song lyrics said.

Swift and Kelce have been together since the summer of last year, and Swift recently cheered Kelce on when the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Fransisco 49ers.