A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup song is going viral thanks to AI.

On YouTube, a song created by AI using Swift's voice chronicles the singer's split from the NFL star — even though the rumored couple are just starting to get to know each other in real life.

According to Digital Music News, the song features an artificially generated rendering of Swift’s voice singing human-written lyrics, which include tons of football references and puns.

The AI-Swift voice sings:

You stole my heart, you intercepted it / Now you’re gone, have to accept it / Did I meet your mom too soon? / Or did I do what I always do? / Yeah, we made it to the 50, and then you kissed me / We made it to the 40, a new love story We made it to the 30, and you did me dirty; right then / You put the end in tight-end / And as I touch down, just like you in a game I’m in another town / And nothing feels the same / Wish I could go back when we met that day, whoa / And throw a flag on the play...

Listen to the fake Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup track, below:

This isn’t the first time someone has created a preemptive breakup parody song based on Swift and Kelce’s rumored relationship.

In September, a TikTok user went viral after they uploaded a video of them performing an acoustic song about Swift and Kelce’s relationship ending, featuring lyrics such as, “A perfect pass and I overran it / He tossed me his heart and I played the field...”

“How I imagine Taylor will write about breaking Travis Kelce’s heart,” the user wrote.

Watch below:

Swift and Kelce were first linked in September, though neither celebrity has confirmed their relationship. Swift has so far attended two Kansas City Chiefs games and was even spotted getting to know Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Donna, meanwhile, appears to be a fan of Swift, as she re-posted a video of her and Swift hugging at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce said that his friends and family spoke highly of Swift after meeting the pop star.

“She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” Kelce said.

