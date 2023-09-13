Taylor Swift appears to have moved on from her brief, yet controversial romance with The 1975's Matty Healy. According to new reports, the pop star has secretly been seeing NFL star Travis Kelce.

Rumors previously swirled that Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts and attempted to give her his digits, but failed. Now, an insider claims "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," according to The Messenger.

"She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," the source told the outlet.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't directly addressed his reported hang-out with Swift, but Kelce did confirm he was in New York in late August during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

When his brother and co-host Jason Kelce asked him what he did over the weekend, the football star played it cool.

"What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much," he said.

Kelce eventually admitted he "was up in New York" before quickly changing the subject.

At one point, Kelce's brother jokingly asked him if he "found out what Taylor Swift thinks" of his facial hair.

"Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it," Kelce retorted.

Swift briefly dated Healy after ending her six-year-long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn back in April.