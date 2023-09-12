NSYNC Reunite for First Time in 10 Years to Give Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets, Best Pop Award at VMAs

The reunion we've all waited for finally happened Tuesday (Sept. 12) at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: *NSYNC!

Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone reunited at the VMAs to present the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift, who won for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero."

Swift didn't just get handed the Moon Person trophy while on stage, though — Bass also handed her a bunch of friendship bracelets from the iconic '90s and '00s boy band.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this [*NSYNC reuniting] to this [Moon Person trophy]. I had your dolls... like what? Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is!" Swift began during her acceptance speech, gushing about the boy band.

"You're pop personified, to receive this from your golden pop hands... it's too much," she added.

The last time the group reunited took place 10 years ago at the 2013 MTV VMAs. The group reunited for Timberlake's Video Vanguard award medley.

*NSYNC has not released any new music together since their breakup in 2004. Most recently, all members aside from Timberlake performed with Ariana Grande during her 2019 Coachella set. They sang “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart” during the pop star's headlining set.

It's rumored that *NSYNC might reunite for Timberlake's upcoming animated movie, Trolls Band Together, which marks the third installment of the DreamWorks franchise.

Timberlake's character Branch is set to reunite with his teen boy band in the film, which would mark the perfect opportunity for a real-life reunion for *NSYNC. The preview trailer for the film also features a clip of the band's smash hit, "I Want You Back."