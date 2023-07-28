NFL Star Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number With a Friendship Bracelet

Travis Kelce took his shot with Taylor Swift — or at least, he tried.

The NFL tight end had the perfect plan to give his phone number to the pop star when she made a stop in Kansas City, Mo., on her Eras Tour. It was simple: Hand her a friendship bracelet featuring his digits.

The plan fell apart, however, when Kelce was denied a chance to meet Swift before or after the show — a show that took place in the same stadium the Super Bowl winner plays in each week with the Chiefs.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce recounted on his podcast, New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce. "I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he adds, joking that he took it personally.

Trading friendship bracelets with song lyrics, uplifting messages and — in this case — a phone number have become a tradition at Swift's shows on this tour. Had his plan been executed, it would have been the perfect ice breaker. It sounds like the tight end will have to get a little more creative in the future if he wants to pursue Miss Swift.

Kelce isn't the only NFL player who has attended one of the Eras Tour shows: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted at her MetLife Stadium stop in May, alongside actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.