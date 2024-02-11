Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Passionate Kiss After Chiefs Star’s Big 2024 Super Bowl Win

It’s official! The Kansas City Chiefs have won the 2024 Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift couldn’t be more excited for her star tight end beau Travis Kelce, who just notched his third Super Bowl win.

The Kansas City Chiefs overtook the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 Sunday night (Feb. 11) during what was the seventh longest Super Bowl game in the history of the NFL.

Immediately after the Chiefs clinched it, the camera panned to Swift, who could be seen screaming, jumping up and down and excitedly embracing her posse, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively, from her VIP seat in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Watch her reaction below:

After Kelce gave a brief speech on the winners’ podium, during which he sang Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas,” he joined Swift on the field where the two embraced in a passionate, emotional hug and kissed.

Swift gasped, “Oh my God,” as she patted Kelce on the back and buried her face in his shoulder.

“I’m so proud of you,” she seemingly told him.

Swift and Kelce have been showing up for each other at major events ever since they started dating in 2023.

Their relationship was confirmed when Swift was seen chatting it up with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, at a Chiefs game back in September 2023.

Swift has been spotted cheering for Kelce at several other Kansas City Chiefs games. On Jan. 28, she and the NFL star were spotted embracing after the Chiefs found out that they were going to the 2024 Super Bowl after beating Baltimore Ravens.

As for Kelce, he has attended several concerts amid Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, and was spotted singing along and cheering his girl on as she performed on stage at several dates.

Despite their support for each other, Kelce was unable to make it to Swift’s big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards last Sunday (Feb. 4) when she took home the coveted Album of the Year award for the fourth time, making history in the process.

Kelce previously explained he wouldn’t be able to make it to the Grammys as he was busy training and preparing for the Super Bowl.

