Taylor Swift was back in the stands during the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night (Jan. 13.)

With temps dipping down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit (with a windchill of -20 degrees, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history, according to reporting from CNN), it was bitterly cold at Kansas City, Mo.'s open-air GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs were playing their home game. Even seated in a private suite, with some protection from the elements, Swift was chilly: One fan-captured video snippet on social media shows her blowing puffs of condensation; another shows the window panes of her suite iced over.

Swift kept warm in a jersey-style red puffer jacket with her NFL tight end boyfriend's number -- 87 -- emblazoned on the front and "Kelce" written on the side. She also wore red gloves and a white beanie to the game. Also in the pop superstar's row in the suite, Brittany Mahomes -- wife to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- rocked a similar puffer designed after her husband's jersey.

After a couple of tough losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals around Christmas and the New Year -- followed by a close win against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that Kelce sat out, and Swift skipped in order to attend the Golden Globes -- the Chiefs came out on top again during Saturday's game, beating the Dolphins 26-7.

Chiefs fans -- Swift included -- were more than ready to celebrate the team's big win. The "Karma" star high-fived fans in the crowd, and was evenspotted swag surfing alongside Brittany Mahomes and Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, in their box. The celebration dance can be traced back to a 2009 hit of the same title by rap group Fast Life Youngstaz; it has become something of a calling card for the Chiefs.

Kelce and Swift have officially been romantically linked since fall 2023, though in an interview with Time for her 2023 Person of the Year Issue, the singer revealed that their relationship actually dates a few months further back than that. They hard-launched their couple status when Swift attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift has attended the bulk of Kelce's Chiefs games during her holiday break from her Eras Tour. That trek will resume in February with four shows in Japan before she heads to Australia, Singapore, Europe and more.