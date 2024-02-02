Is Travis Kelce Going to the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift?

Is Travis Kelce going to the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift?

Kelce and Swift have been big supporters of each other in recent months, with Swift attending several important games for the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, and Kelce appearing at several dates for Swift's historic Eras Tour.

However, fans are now wondering if the NFL champ will be going with Swift to the 2024 Grammy Awards. Here's what we know.

Why Travis Kelce Won't Be at the 2024 Grammys

Appearing on Pat McAfee's talk show on Jan. 31, Travis Kelce revealed he will not be going to the 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," Kelce shared.

"Everybody in this building knows my intentions. Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organization. This is my number one focus," he continued.

What Is Taylor Swift Nominated for at the 2024 Grammys?

Taylor Swift is up for six Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year for Midnights, and both Song and Record of the Year for "Anti-Hero."

She is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Karma," which features Ice Spice. Midnights is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Anti-Hero" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The 2024 Grammy Awards are set to take place at the the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday (Feb. 4).

Is Taylor Swift Going to Be at the 2024 Super Bowl?

According to reports, it's possible Taylor Swift will attend the 2024 Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

However, it will be a tight schedule for Swift, as she has an Eras Tour concert scheduled in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 10, the night before the big game.