How Taylor Swift Could Attend the Super Bowl Despite Her Tokyo Concert Night Before

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, we have a real-life High School Musical situation on our hands.

Just like when Troy and Gabriella had basketball and the scholastic decathlon on the same day, Taylor Swift and her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seem to have conflicting schedules.

Swift has an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan at 6PM local time on Saturday, Feb. 10, while the big game is taking place in Las Vegas at 6:30PM ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Is Taylor Swift Going to the 2024 Super Bowl?

According to NBC Bay Area, the "Bejeweled" singer still plans to attend the football game, despite her tight schedule.

Swift reportedly plans to fly directly from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the game.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Swift's travel itinerary could potentially look like this:

She does have a concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. (local time) in Tokyo. How in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, [which] means the (Saturday) concert starts at 1 a.m. Las Vegas time (on Saturday). Let's say it's a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. (on Saturday) in Las Vegas. Figure (there will be) a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl in Vegas, about 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday night, just in time to party.

Swift has made headlines for being a supportive presence at many of the recent Chiefs games, including their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (Jan. 28), which officially put them in the Super Bowl.

The singer was also spotted celebrating with Kelce's family and friends after the big win, according to People.