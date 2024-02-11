Who Did Taylor Swift Bring With Her to the 2024 Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2024 Super Bowl, and she brought some loved one with her!

The "Cruel Summer" singer officially arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas a few hours ago on Sunday (Feb. 11), and she brought with her some special guests for the game, including some of her closest family members and friends.

Who Did Taylor Swift Bring to the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 58 posse consists of her mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift, rapper and collaborator Ice Spice and Swift's longtime friend Blake Lively.

Swift's attendance at the game is in support of her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce as he faces off against the San Francisco 49ers.

The pop star and her group are sharing a VIP box with Travis' family, including mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, tonight at the game.

See footage Taylor and her pals arriving to the big game, below:

Many originally questioned if Swift was going to be able to make the game given that she was just in Japan for her Eras Tour earlier this weekend.

Previously, the Japan Embassy released a statement about Swift's schedule and her ability to make it to the 2024 Super Bowl.

"The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII," the statement read.

READ MORE: See All the 2024 Super Bowl Commercials

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins. We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the statement concluded.

Swift won't be the only singer at the 2024 Super Bowl as Usher is set to headline the Halftime Show.

Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl See stars such as Paul Rudd, Post Malone and more in attendance at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol