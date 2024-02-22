Garth Brooks Wants Travis Kelce to Sing at His Bar’s Grand Opening

Garth Brooks isn't planning on attending the grand opening of his Broadway bar, Friends in Low Places, in person. But he'll make an exception if one special celebrity guest decides to stop by: Travis Kelce.

During this week's episode of his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G, Brooks revealed that the full honky-tonk will open to the public on March 7. He also jokingly invited Kelce to join the party, offering to book him to perform "Friends in Low Places" — the bar's namesake, and Brooks' signature hit.

"Big man, I'm just telling you this: I will be at the grand opening if you're there," said Brooks (quote via Billboard.)

He even offered to send a private plane to bring Kelce (and 10 of his closest friends) to Nashville.

"You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that," Brooks continued. "So yes, I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places."

Kelce has already proven that he can sing "Friends in Low Places" with gusto: The Kansas City Chiefs tight end famously sang it — with help from what seemed like could've been a large dose of liquid courage — at the Chiefs' post-Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City last Wednesday (Feb. 14.)

"I loved it. I thought it was fantastic," Brooks raved during the Inside Studio G episode, speaking about Kelce's enthusiastic, A-for-effort performance. "It blew me away because I'm sitting there watching as it's going down, right? I never expected that."

What Is Garth Brooks' Downtown Nashville Bar, Friends in Low Places?

The singer's downtown Nashville honky-tonk includes four floors, nearly 55,000 square feet of fun and a menu crafted by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Portions of Friends in Low Places have been open since Brooks' Black Friday concert in November 2023.

The first, second and fourth floors will be open to the public, while the third offers three private event spaces, each with a 250-person capacity.