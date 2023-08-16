Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split.

TMZ reports the "Toxic" singer and fitness model have separated following a "nuclear argument" involving cheating allegations.

A source told the tabloid that "Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him," which reportedly led to a massive fight.

Asghari has reportedly moved out and is currently living at his own place.

TMZ reports "it's only a matter of time" before Asghari files for divorce, and that the couple have been in "deep trouble" for a while now.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have made a public statement about their reported split as of publishing.

Prior to tying the knot, the couple reportedly signed a prenup protecting the pop star's assets.

READ MORE: Britney Wrote 'Don't Hang Up' About Phone Sex With Colin Farrell

The "Toxic" singer and fitness trainer started dating after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016.

In an interview with GQ, Asghari said he found Spears' "humbleness" attractive when they first met.

"She was very humble, and she had a beautiful soul," Asghari told the magazine, adding that the pop star gave him "butterflies."

The couple got engaged in September 2021.

On June 9, 2022, Spears and Asghari wed in Los Angeles in front of many of their famous friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Spears was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline. The exes share two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.