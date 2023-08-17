Britney Spears is reportedly gearing up for a music comeback seven years after the release of her last album.

A source "close to the situation" told Extra that Spears is currently in talks with Sony to put together a deal for a new album.

It's unclear who Spears plans to work with on the record, or when she plans to release it.

However, a source told Page Six that the Princess of Pop is "getting songs from some big artists" and even has an upcoming writers camp planned.

"Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release," another source told the tabloid.

Since making her debut in 1998, Spears has released nine studio albums, three EPs and a handful of compilation and remix albums. During her career she has been nominated for eight Grammys. In 2005, she won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for her smash single "Toxic."

Spears released her latest album, Glory, in 2016. The album spawned two singles — "Make Me" and "Slumber Party" — and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. 200 chart.

In July, Spears and longtime collaborator will.i.am released their new single "Mind Your Business."

In 2022, Spears collaborated with Elton John on their joint single "Hold Me Closer." The song hit No. 6 on the Billboard U.S. 100 chart.

Spears is currently in the headlines following reports that her husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for a divorce, citing "irrevocable differences." The divorce news comes just one year after the couple tied the knot.

TMZ first reported on Wednesday (Aug. 16) that the couple had split up.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the pop star has "not being doing well" amid the breakup, but that she has "people by her side."

"She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on. She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally," the source said.

Spears and Asghari started dating after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016.

The couple got engaged in September 2021. They were married on June 9, 2022.

Spears was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline. The exes share two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

Britney Spears' official memoir, The Woman in Me, hits bookshelves Oct. 24.