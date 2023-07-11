The release date for Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir is finally here!

On Tuesday (July 11), the Princess of Pop announced the title and release date for her forthcoming memoir via an Instagram post and press release.

"It's coming. My story. On my terms. At last. Are you ready?" Spears teased.

What Is Britney Spears' Book Called?

Britney Spears' book is aptly titled The Woman in Me.

The forthcoming book's black-and-white cover features a throwback topless photo of the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer wearing metallic jeans.

See Britney Spears' Book Cover, Below:

Gallery Books

When Does Britney Spears' Book Come Out?

Britney Spears' book is scheduled for release on Oct. 24, 2023. The book is available for pre-order now.

Who Is Publishing Britney Spears' Book?

Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books is publishing the memoir following a bidding war between multiple publishing houses.

"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last," Gallery Books' senior vice president and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said in a statement, according to People.

What Is Britney Spears' Book About?

Britney Spears' book will explore the pop icon's story on her own terms, including her 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in 2021.

According to a press release for the book, The Woman in Me "is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others."

The memoir will "reveal for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story on her own terms."

In April, a source told Page Six that "Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship. It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari."