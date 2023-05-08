A source claims the publisher behind Britney Spears' explosive memoir has delayed the book after receiving legal letters from some "nervous" celebrities.

According to The U.S. Sun, publishing house Simon & Schuster has received "strongly worded legal letters" from some of Spears' high-profile peers who are worried about what she might have written about them.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told the tabloid, claiming there is "no movement" on the book "at the moment."

Reportedly, some at the publishing house are even concerned about whether or not the book "will eventually be able to come out."

The "Toxic" singer's memoir is finished, and is expected to be a "groundbreaking, instant best-seller" when it hits bookshelves.

Aside from the reported delay, Simon & Schuster is "thrilled" with the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled memoir, which is due to "shake the world" this fall.

"Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship. It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari," a source told Page Six.

Spears met Asghari on the set of the music video for her hit song "Slumber Party" in 2016. The couple got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

Spears was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. She was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She shares two sons, Preston and Jayden, with the former backup dancer.