Britney Spears is reportedly finished with her memoir, and according to multiple sources, it's going to be juicy!

According to Page Six sources, the "inspiring" tell-all will be a "groundbreaking, instant best-seller."

"Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship. It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari," a source told the outlet.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster is reportedly "thrilled" with the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled memoir, which is due to "shake the world" this fall.

"Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It's truly a female empowerment story — her taking control of her life," a source told the outlet.

"This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person — particularly every woman — can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art," another insider dished.

"This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages," they continued.

Spears met Asghari in October 2016 on the set of the music video for her hit song "Slumber Party." The couple got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

Spears was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.

She was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She shares two sons, Preston and Jayden, with the former backup dancer.