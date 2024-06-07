Sam Asghari Not Allowed to Discuss Ex Britney Spears on ‘The Traitors': REPORT

Sam Asghari has joined the upcoming season of the hit television show The Traitors, but he is banned from talking about his ex-wife Britney Spears.

According to TMZ, Asghari allegedly has a gag order that prevents him from talking about Spears while he is on the show. The gag order prevents him from saying anything negative or positive about the Princess of Pop.

Sources went on to tell the news outlet that Spears does not want Asghari to say anything about her, period.

Reps for Asghari and Peacock have not spoken on the report as of now.

On June 5, Peacock revealed who will be participating in the upcoming season 3 of the show. Asghari will be competing against several famous reality television stars from franchises such as The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother and The Bachelor.

His stint on the television show is the first big role that he has had since he and Spears broke up in August 2023. The reason for the split was listed as irreconcilable differences and was the third marriage for Spears.

Previously, they married in June 2022 and were wed in front of several famous faces like Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna. The couple suffered a miscarriage before their marriage. In her book, The Woman In Me, Spears revealed that she had a miscarriage about a month before they tied the knot.

However, Spears did go on to praise Asghari in her book. She shared that he was supportive during a key hearing that helped to end her years-long conservatorship, according to the Associated Press.