Barron’s Trump Tower Date Shut Down a Whole Floor — Security, Not Swagger

When most college students want privacy for a date, they sneak off to the library or grab a corner booth at a diner.

But when your dad’s name is splashed across the building, date night comes with a few extra perks.

An insider spilled that Barron Trump, 19, recently hosted a date at Trump Tower — and yes, an entire floor was reportedly shut down for the occasion.

While it may sound like the ultimate flex, a source told Page Six the choice was about security, not swagger.

Campus Life, With a Twist

The first son currently attends NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus, where he started classes earlier this month. The elite program offers courses in politics, policy, history, economics, and journalism.

Unlike most freshmen, though, Barron’s college life comes with Secret Service shadows and plenty of rules.

Text Me, Maybe (But Probably Not)

Security concerns make Barron’s social life a little complicated. As PopCrush previously noted, he can’t give out his phone number to new friends — instead, he keeps in touch through Xbox chat and Discord.

The workaround may not be smooth, but at least nobody’s leaking his group texts.

Attention on Campus

At 6'7”, President Donald Trump and Melania's son doesn’t exactly blend in. A fellow student recalled that when he was at NYU’s main campus in New York, “he definitely got attention,” adding, “He had a lot of girls running after him.”

Not bad for someone described as “tall and awkward.” College romance — but make it Secret Service-approved.