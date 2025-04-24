Are You Actually in a Hobosexual Relationship?

The number of descriptions and phrases for various styles of dating and relationships appears endless. Although most have been around well before social media and dating apps, they now have names.

Breadcrumbing

When one person leads the other on, so you're convinced you're in a serious relationship, while the breadcrumber is keeping you on the hook while still looking around.

Lovebombing

This is when one person endlessly gives gifts and makes big gestures to the point that you're sure this is true love. Still, it's actually a manipulation tactic to get you into a relationship.

Situationship

Where you're unsure of the type of dating relationship you're in, as the other person is evasive, providing unforgettable moments, but then becomes stand-offish.

Well, now there's a name for dating someone who manages to move in with you and convince you this is a serious relationship when in reality, they just want to save money with a place to live.

HOBOSEXUAL RELATIONSHIP

Maybe the person really would be homeless without you, because they only work part-time, have really bad credit, or don't really want to work. It could also just be pure selfishness, trying to save money and take advantage of a good-hearted person.

According to the Explaining the Universe Instagram page, in some cases, it's a humorous way to describe someone who's really in the relationship for financial and housing stability, and when it ends, it ends. Other times, both people are in a hobosexual relationship for companionship and a money-saving lifestyle.

However, according to the Narcissistic Abuse Rehab website, for the most part, if this is one-sided, then think con artist, and even be concerned that getting rid of them could be difficult if they're truly desperate and even running a long con.

These manipulators have perfected the art of turning pillow talk into a lease agreement in no time flat. Do you have a successful career? Do you have a credit score north of 700? Do you have a stable, well-appointed home with a range of amenities? Then you’re exactly the kind of person hobosexuals latch on to.

When you really think about it, in reality, if the other person is totally invested in the relationship, filled with genuine "I love you's" rather than fake ones, then it's not humorous at all.

These love train riders will sweep you off your feet, swear that you’re their soulmate, and move into your home before you realize what hit you. Before you know it, they’re in your kitchen rummaging through your fridge, offering to use your car to drive you to work, or asking to “borrow” your credit card.

You'll start to recognize the signs, and if you don't, then friends and family will. Or if you're the jerk, then eff you.

