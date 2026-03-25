Kelly Osbourne is sharing some deeply personal thoughts — and fans are starting to read between the lines.

The TV personality recently posted a message to her Instagram Stories that struck a reflective, almost haunting tone.

“I am in love with this sentence: ‘Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach,’” the message read.

The quote comes as Kelly has been open about navigating grief following the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, last year — but it’s also raising questions about her relationship with fiancé Sid Wilson.

A Possible Split?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Kelly and Wilson have reportedly called off their engagement.

A source told the outlet the two had been facing challenges behind the scenes for some time, despite appearing solid publicly.

READ MORE: How Kelly Osbourne + Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Started Dating

The source also claimed the pair ultimately decided to separate while focusing on co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Sidney. Neither Kelly nor the Slipknot DJ has publicly confirmed a split.

A New Chapter?

Alongside the cryptic quote, Kelly also debuted a Peter Pan tattoo — a symbol often tied to escape, youth, and refusing to grow up — adding to the sense that she may be stepping into a new phase of her life.

Kelly Osbourne / Instagram Stories loading...

At the same time, she’s continued to share glimpses of everyday life with her son, recently posting a lighthearted moment on Instagram Stories as the two joked around while he recovered from pink eye.

Grief, Growth + Moving Forward

Kelly has been candid in recent months about how difficult life has been since losing her father.

READ MORE: See Photos of the Osbourne Family at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Speaking at the Grammys in February during a tribute to Ozzy, she admitted, “I’m not doing so great. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Still, she said she’s finding ways to move forward while honoring his legacy: “We’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy.”

While nothing has been confirmed, Kelly’s recent posts — and the timing of them — have fans wondering if she’s quietly turning a page, both personally and in her relationship.