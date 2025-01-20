Melania Trump Goes Viral for Looking Like Carmen Sandiego at the Inauguration

Melania Trump has become the unintentional star of the 2025 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump thanks to her eye-catching outfit resembling the iconic video game character Carmen Sandiego.

Thanks to her wide-brimmed black hat with a white band around it and collared coat, many internet users immediately noticed the eerie similarity to Carmen Sandiego's red hat and outfit.

The character became a staple in classrooms and homes when the original computer game was released in 1985 titled Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

The game centers around the user controlling an in-game agent from a detective agency on the hunt for the elusive Carmen Sandiego, the ringleader of a criminal organization.

READ MORE: Melania Trump Defends Nude Modeling

The adventurous video game helped teach millions of kids about math, geography, history and more.

The Carmen Sandiego franchise expanded beyond video games in the 90s when it became a book series and PBS aired a game show adaptation.

In 2019, Netflix rebooted the popular franchise with an animated series in which Carmen Sandiego became the heroine instead of a villain.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted a side-by-side comparison of Melania's outfit with a screenshot from the Netflix adaptation that aired from 2019 to 2021.

One person joked that Melania is "stealing Carmen Sandiego's whole style."

Meanwhile, someone else joked that Carmen Sandiego has actually become a stylist and "dressed" Melania for the event.

"Melania wearing a dress from the Carmen Sandiego fashion line," another tweet agreed.

One X/Twitter user joked that Melania's "Carmen Sandiego-inspired look" was chosen for the inauguration "because much like Carmen, she too did not want to be found here."

See more tweets and memes about Melania Trump's Carmen Sandiego-esque outfit, below: