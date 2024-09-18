Melania Trump Defends Her Nude Modeling Work, Sorta Compares Herself to Michelangelo’s David Masterpiece

Melania Trump is defending herself from critics when it comes to her past nude modeling work.

In a post to her official Twitter account, Trump promoted her upcoming memoir by hitting back at critics.

"Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot? Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?" she said in the clip.

"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression," she continued.

The post included the voice of Trump as well as several famous pieces of art are displayed in a carousel. One of the pieces of art was Michelangelo's David. It is one of the most notable statues where Michelangelo depicted the biblical figured David nude.

The statue has gone on to become a symbol of the defense of civil liberties embodied in the 1494 constitution of the Republic of Florence. Many believe the statue to signify strength and independence.

Previously, Trump posed nude on her husband, Donald Trump's, Boeing 727 plane in January 2000.

Prior to that, she posed nude for French magazine in 1996.

Melania's upcoming memoir, Melania, is slated to be released on Oct. 8. In the book, Business Insider reports that Melania suggests that there could be more to the story of her husband's assassination attempt from earlier this year.

"There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth," she said in the book.