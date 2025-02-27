Where Is Melania During Donald Trump’s Second Term? She’s No ‘Traditional First Lady’

Melania Trump is doing things a little differently this time during husband Donald Trump's second term in office, which is why you might not see her as often as you did during Donald's first presidency.

The first lady was spotted at the White House Governors Ball in Washington, D.C., Saturday (Feb. 22). Her appearance marked a rare sighting as the former model has been laying low.

An insider claims Melania shying away from the spotlight shouldn't "come as a surprise because this is how she lives."

"She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn’t who she is," a source told People, noting she has "her own ideas on what she wants to do."

According to the source, Melania "has been involved with moving ahead on her own projects," including an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary directed by Brett Ratner.

“Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” a separate source told the outlet.

"[Donald and Melania] both live at Mar-a-Lago and have quarters in the White House. But she leads her own life and joins him when appropriate in either place," the insider continued.

When in Palm Beach, Fla., FLOTUS "keeps to herself," but occasionally accompanies Trump to dinner.

Melania is reportedly thrilled that Donald has an ally in Elon Musk, who is keeping the former model's husband occupied.

“Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around. Melania has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. But so far, she has no issues with Musk," an insider said.

“Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around. For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him. Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that," the source added.